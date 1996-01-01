9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the corresponding frequency in Hz for each of the wavelengths
a. 893 pm
b.0.023 pm
c. 33.9 pm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 3.36x1017 Hz, b. 1.30x1022 Hz, c. 8.85x1018 Hz
B
a. 2.68x1023 Hz, b. 6.918 Hz, c.1.02x1022 Hz
C
a. 3.36x10-17 Hz, b. 1.30x10-22 Hz, c. 8.85x10-18 Hz
D
a. 2.68x10-23 Hz, b. 6.9-18 Hz, c.1.02x10-22 Hz