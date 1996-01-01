14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is made by dissolving a nonvolatile solute in a volatile solvent. Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect: When the solution is frozen, only the solvent freezes while the solute does not.
A solution is made by dissolving a nonvolatile solute in a volatile solvent. Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect: When the solution is frozen, only the solvent freezes while the solute does not.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct
B
Incorrect