14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following aqueous solutions: 0.010 m NaCl, 0.015 m fructose, and 0.012 m CaCl2. Rank these solutions in order of decreasing boiling point.
A
0.015 m fructose > 0.012 m CaCl2 > 0.010 m NaCl
B
0.010 m NaCl > 0.012 m CaCl2 0.015 m fructose
C
0.012 m CaCl2 > 0.010 m NaCl > 0.015 m fructose
D
0.012 m CaCl2 > 0.015 m fructose > 0.010 m NaCl