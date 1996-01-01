2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A titanium cube has sides that measure 2.50 cm and has a mass of 28.1 g. Calculate the number of titanium atoms in the cube if a single titanium atom has a mass of 47.8 u.
A titanium cube has sides that measure 2.50 cm and has a mass of 28.1 g. Calculate the number of titanium atoms in the cube if a single titanium atom has a mass of 47.8 u.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.54x1023 atoms
B
1.98x1024 atoms
C
7.41x1019 atoms
D
3.61x1020 atoms