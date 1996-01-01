9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam of ultraviolet radiation is shone on a piece of metal following the experiment of the photoelectric effect. It was able to eject electrons with no kinetic energy. Determine the type of electromagnetic radiation that can eject electrons with a kinetic energy greater than zero from the same piece of metal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X-rays
B
Infrared
C
Violet light
D
Microwave
E
Radiowave