8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
8. Thermochemistry Internal Energy
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Kinetic energy of objects can be calculated using the formule KE = 1/2 mv2. A 5.5-kg cart is traveling with an initial speed of 15.7 m/s. After a while, it slows down to a speed of 10.9 m/s and loses some of its kinetic energy as heat. Calculate the amount of heat lost by the cart.
Kinetic energy of objects can be calculated using the formule KE = 1/2 mv2. A 5.5-kg cart is traveling with an initial speed of 15.7 m/s. After a while, it slows down to a speed of 10.9 m/s and loses some of its kinetic energy as heat. Calculate the amount of heat lost by the cart.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.3×101 J
B
3.5×102 J
C
–6.3×101 J
D
–3.5×102 J