3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Molecular Compounds
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following statements is/are true:
a. The name of H2SO3 is sulfuric acid
b. The name of HBrO3 is bromic acid
c. The name of HBrO2 is hypobromous acid
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a only
B
b only
C
c only
D
a and b
E
b and c