1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the exact numbers:
i) the number of pints to a gallon
ii) the mass of a rock
iii) the number of chapters in a novel
iv) the mass of a ream of A4 paper
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i, ii, iii
B
i, iii
C
ii, iv
D
i, ii, iii, iv