25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, you use an uncalibrated mass balance to determine the mass of a sample five times. You then placed the sample on a calibrated mass balance and determined its mass to be 4.21 g. What can you conclude about the accuracy and precision of the uncalibrated mass balance?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The uncalibrated mass balance is accurate but not precise.
B
The uncalibrated mass balance is precise but not accurate.
C
The uncalibrated mass balance is both accurate and precise.
D
The uncalibrated mass balance is neither accurate nor precise.