11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the statements below about resonance structures is true?
A
Atoms can be added or removed when drawing one resonance structure to another.
B
Electrons must always be added when drawing one resonance structure to another.
C
Only electrons can be moved when drawing one resonance structure to another.
D
Electrons and atoms can be moved when drawing one resonance structure to another.
E
Electrons and atoms cannot be moved when drawing one resonance structure to another.