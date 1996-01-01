8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Kp for the following reaction is 1.10x1010 at 78.5 °C.
N2H4 (g) + H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
What will be the Kp value if the following equation became
2 NH3 (g) → N2H4 (g) + H2 (g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.82x10-10
B
2.20x1010
C
1.21x1020
D
9.09x10-11