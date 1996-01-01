The chemical reaction that takes place at the anode of a Ni-Cd battery is:

Cd(s) + 2 OH−(aq) ⇌ Cd(OH) 2 (s) + 2 e−

Calculate the value of ΔG for this reaction at −15 °C assuming that the battery is discharged to a point where the hydroxide ion concentration has dropped to 0.025 M (ΔG° = −159.2 kJ/mol).