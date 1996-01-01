19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
115PRACTICE PROBLEM
The chemical reaction that takes place at the anode of a Ni-Cd battery is:
Cd(s) + 2 OH−(aq) ⇌ Cd(OH)2(s) + 2 e−
Calculate the value of ΔG for this reaction at −15 °C assuming that the battery is discharged to a point where the hydroxide ion concentration has dropped to 0.025 M (ΔG° = −159.2 kJ/mol).
The chemical reaction that takes place at the anode of a Ni-Cd battery is:
Cd(s) + 2 OH−(aq) ⇌ Cd(OH)2(s) + 2 e−
Calculate the value of ΔG for this reaction at −15 °C assuming that the battery is discharged to a point where the hydroxide ion concentration has dropped to 0.025 M (ΔG° = −159.2 kJ/mol).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG = −136.1 kJ/mol
B
ΔG = 156.2 kJ/mol
C
ΔG = −143.4 kJ/mol
D
ΔG = 161.8 kJ/mol