Formic acid is the simplest carboxylic acid and can be synthesized by the oxidation of formaldehyde:

2 HCHO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2 HCOOH(l)

What is the value of ΔG for this reaction at 300 K under the following conditions (ΔG° = −518 kJ/mol)? Assume V = 1.00 L.

i) 0.451 mol HCHO, 0.852 mol O 2 , and 0.150 mol HCOOH

ii) 0.350 mol HCHO, 1.454 mol O 2 , and 0.950 mol HCOOH

Is the reaction spontaneous under any of these conditions?