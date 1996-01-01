19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
116PRACTICE PROBLEM
Formic acid is the simplest carboxylic acid and can be synthesized by the oxidation of formaldehyde:
2 HCHO(g) + O2(g) → 2 HCOOH(l)
What is the value of ΔG for this reaction at 300 K under the following conditions (ΔG° = −518 kJ/mol)? Assume V = 1.00 L.
i) 0.451 mol HCHO, 0.852 mol O2, and 0.150 mol HCOOH
ii) 0.350 mol HCHO, 1.454 mol O2, and 0.950 mol HCOOH
Is the reaction spontaneous under any of these conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) ΔG = −512 kJ/mol
ii) ΔG = −513 kJ/mol
The reaction is spontaneous under both conditions.
B
i) ΔG = −523 kJ/mol
ii) ΔG = −514 kJ/mol
The reaction is spontaneous under both conditions.
C
i) ΔG = 478 kJ/mol
ii) ΔG = −278 kJ/mol
The reaction is nonspontaneous under both conditions.
D
i) ΔG = 634 kJ/mol
ii) ΔG = 542 kJ/mol
The reaction is nonspontaneous under both conditions.
