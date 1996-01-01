13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statement about graphite and diamond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Diamond is pure carbon but graphite contains impurities and other elements.
B
In diamond, the carbons are sp2 hybridized while in graphite, the carbons are sp3 hybridized.
C
Diamond is a conductor while graphite is an insulator.
D
Diamond and graphite are both continuous networks of carbon atoms.
E
Diamond and graphite are both covalent-network solids.