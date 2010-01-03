Chlorine from CF 3 Cl reacts with ozone as shown in the following series of reactions:



CF 3 Cl + UV light → CF 3 + Cl

Cl + O 3 → ClO + O 2

O 3 + UV light → O 2 + O

ClO + O → Cl + O 2



At 32.0 mmHg, 288 K, and assuming all of the chlorine from 16.5 g of CF 3 Cl undergoes 15 cycles, calculate the total volume of ozone that is consumed.