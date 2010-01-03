7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chlorine from CF3Cl reacts with ozone as shown in the following series of reactions:
CF3Cl + UV light → CF3 + Cl
Cl + O3 → ClO + O2
O3 + UV light → O2 + O
ClO + O → Cl + O2
At 32.0 mmHg, 288 K, and assuming all of the chlorine from 16.5 g of CF3Cl undergoes 15 cycles, calculate the total volume of ozone that is consumed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 × 103 L
B
1.3 × 103 L
C
5.3 × 103 L
D
4.6 × 103 L