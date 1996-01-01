The following reaction shows the decomposition of ammonium carbonate:

(NH 4 ) 2 CO 3 (s) → 2 NH 3 (g) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(g)

At 28.0°C and 1.24 atm, determine the total volume of gas formed when 15.26 g of ammonium carbonate has completely decomposed.