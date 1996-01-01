7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows the decomposition of ammonium carbonate:
(NH4)2CO3(s) → 2 NH3(g) + CO2(g) + H2O(g)
At 28.0°C and 1.24 atm, determine the total volume of gas formed when 15.26 g of ammonium carbonate has completely decomposed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.16 L
B
53.2 L
C
13.3 L
D
12.7 L