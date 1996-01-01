13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that describes the difference between n-type and p-type semiconductors
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p-types are less conductive than n-types
B
p-type are made from metalloids and n-types are made from nonmetals
C
p-types contain dopants while n-types does not
D
p-types are doped with electron poor atoms while n-types are doped with electron-rich atoms while