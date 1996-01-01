6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a solution containing a mixture of Ag+ and Pb2+ ions. The ions were precipitated out from the solution as AgCl(s) and PbCl2(s) by adding 1.00 L of 0.250 M of KCl. The precipitate was collected and had a mass of 35.4 g. What is the mass of Pb2+ in the initial solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.0 g
B
30.9 g
C
21.4 g
D
10.4 g