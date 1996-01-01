10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why an electron in the 2p orbital has higher energy than an electron in the 2s orbital.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The 2p orbital has more antibonding orbitals than as 2s orbital.
B
Electrons in the 2p orbital experience less attraction to the nucleus.
C
The degenerate 2p orbitals add up together to increase energy.
D
The 2p orbital has more angular contribution than the 2s orbital.