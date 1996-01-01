8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following process endothermic or exothermic?
The dissociation of N2O4 molecules into nitrogen gas and oxygen gas with the following equation
N2O4 (g) → N2 (g) + 2 O2 (g)
Is the following process endothermic or exothermic?
The dissociation of N2O4 molecules into nitrogen gas and oxygen gas with the following equation
N2O4 (g) → N2 (g) + 2 O2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Exothermic
B
Endothermic
C
Cannot be determined