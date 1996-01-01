12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory MO Theory: Bond Order
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
When two electrons are added to an O2 molecule, a peroxide anion (O22–) is formed. If you compared the O22– ion to the O2 molecule, would its bond length be shorter, longer, or the same as the O2 molecule?
When two electrons are added to an O2 molecule, a peroxide anion (O22–) is formed. If you compared the O22– ion to the O2 molecule, would its bond length be shorter, longer, or the same as the O2 molecule?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O22– has a shorter bond length than the O2 molecule.
B
O22– has a longer bond length than the O2 molecule.
C
O22– has the same bond length as the O2 molecule.