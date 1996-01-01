14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
14. Solutions Henry's Law Calculations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diver is using a 18/45 trimix, which means it's composed of 18% O2, 45% He and 37% N2, and dives to a depth of 40 m where the total pressure is 5.0 atm. Given that the Henry's law constant of N2 at 37 ºC is 1.0 × 10–3 mol/L atm, calculate the solubility of N2 in the blood at a depth of 40 m.
A diver is using a 18/45 trimix, which means it's composed of 18% O2, 45% He and 37% N2, and dives to a depth of 40 m where the total pressure is 5.0 atm. Given that the Henry's law constant of N2 at 37 ºC is 1.0 × 10–3 mol/L atm, calculate the solubility of N2 in the blood at a depth of 40 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.42 × 10–2 M
B
1.09 × 10–3 M
C
1.85 × 10–3 M
D
2.63 × 10–3 M