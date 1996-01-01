A diver is using a 18/45 trimix, which means it's composed of 18% O 2 , 45% He and 37% N 2 , and dives to a depth of 40 m where the total pressure is 5.0 atm. Given that the Henry's law constant of N 2 at 37 ºC is 1.0 × 10–3 mol/L atm, calculate the solubility of N 2 in the blood at a depth of 40 m.