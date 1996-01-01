14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The established warning level of methane in water is 10.0 mg/L. Determine the partial pressure of methane (in atm) above water required to achieve this concentration at 25 ºC. The Henry's Law constant for methane at 25 ºC is 1.5 × 10–3 mol/L atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 atm
B
0.42 atm
C
0.71 atm
D
0.83 atm