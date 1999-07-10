14. Solutions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Spectroscopy uses visible light to determine the absorbance of a compound. At 275 nm, a compound has an extinction coefficient of 8.40 × 103 M–1 cm–1. Determine the molarity of the compound if it has an absorbance of 0.700 in a 1.00 cm sample cuvette.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.33 × 10–5 M
B
9.65 × 10–5 M
C
4.25 × 10–4 M
D
7.99 × 10–4 M