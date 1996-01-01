6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the balanced equation for the following redox reaction?
Cr(s) + NO3-(aq) → NO(g) + Cr3+(aq)
How much 0.384 M NaNO3 solution in mL is needed to thoroughly react with 4.23 g of Cr?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cr (s) + 3 NO3-(aq) + 4 H+ (aq) → 3 NO(g) + 2 H2O (l) + Cr3+(aq);
4.23 mL of 0.384 M NaNO3
B
2 Cr (s) + NO3-(aq) + 4 H+ (aq) → NO(g) + 2 H2O (l) + 2 Cr3+(aq);
31.2 mL of 0.384 M NaNO3
C
Cr (s) + NO3-(aq) + 4 H+ (aq) → NO(g) + 2 H2O (l) + Cr3+(aq);
212 mL of 0.384 M NaNO3
D
2 Cr (s) + 3 NO3-(aq) + 4 H+ (aq) → 3 NO(g) + 2 H2O (l) + 2 Cr3+(aq);
384 mL of 0.384 M NaNO3
