6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the balanced equation for the reaction below and determine if it represents a combustion, decomposition, or combination reaction:
H2O2(l) → H2O(l) + O2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2O2(l) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g); Decomposition reaction
B
H2O2(l) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g); Combustion reaction
C
2 H2O2(l) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g); Decomposition reaction
D
2 H2O2(l) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g); Combustion reaction
E
2 H2O2(l) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g); Combination reaction