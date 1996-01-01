19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction at 298 K:
Si(s) + 2 Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g)
Calculate the following:
a) ΔSsys
b) ΔSsurr
c) ΔSuniv
Consider the following reaction at 298 K:
Si(s) + 2 Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g)
Calculate the following:
a) ΔSsys
b) ΔSsurr
c) ΔSuniv
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) –60.4 J/K; b) +37.15 J/K; c) –56.68 J/K
B
a) –60.4 J/K; b) –694.6 J/K; c) –755.03 J/K
C
a) –54.1 J/K; b) +3714.7 J/K; c) 3660.7 J/K
D
a) –134.3 J/K; b) +2204.7J/K; c) 2070.4 J/K
E
a) –54.1 J/K; b) +37.15 J/K; c) –16.95 J/K