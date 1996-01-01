2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the atomic mass of germanium based on the mass spectrum below. Use the graph and determine the approximate mass and percent intensity values. Use two significant figures.
A
65 amu
B
73 amu
C
79 amu
D
70 amu