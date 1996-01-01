2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
2. Atoms & Elements Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass spectrum for the stable isotopes of iron (54Fe, 56Fe, 57Fe, and 58Fe) is shown below.
Calculate the average atomic mass of iron using the data above and compare it with the periodic table value.
The mass spectrum for the stable isotopes of iron (54Fe, 56Fe, 57Fe, and 58Fe) is shown below.
Calculate the average atomic mass of iron using the data above and compare it with the periodic table value.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
55.91 g/mol
B
56.82 g/mol
C
54.63 g/mol
D
57.12 g/mol