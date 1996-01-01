16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sealed vessel initially contains [CO2] = 0.215 M. Identify if more of the CaCO3 will form or will some of the existing CaCO3 decompose as equilibrium is reached in the reaction: CaCO3(s) ⇌CaO(s) + CO2(g), Kc = 0.0132.
A
more CaCO3 will form
B
more CaCO3 will decompose
C
no change in amount since it is in equilibrium