3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Molecular Compounds
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
In what way do the naming conventions of ionic compounds and molecular compounds differ?
Ionic compounds use prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element, while molecular compounds use subscript numbers in the chemical formula.
Ionic compounds do not require numerical prefixes, while molecular compounds use prefixes denoting the number of atoms in a molecule.
Ionic compounds use prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element, while molecular compounds do not.
Ionic compounds retain the names of elements, while molecular compounds utilize suffixes such as "-ide" to represent elements.