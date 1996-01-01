20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A voltaic cell with an overall cell reaction Zn(s) + Co2+(aq) → Zn2+(aq) + Co(s) is built similar to the diagram shown below. The electrodes of the half-cells are made up of a strip of Zn placed in a Zn(NO3)2 solution and a strip of Co placed in a CoCl2 solution. In what direction do the cation and anion flow through the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cations migrate toward the anode, Co(s). The anions migrate toward the cathode, Zn(s)
B
The cations migrate toward the cathode, Zn(s). The anions migrate toward the anode, Co(s)
C
The cations migrate toward the anode, Zn(s). The anions migrate toward the cathode, Co(s)
D
The cations migrate toward the cathode, Co(s). The anions migrate toward the anode, Zn(s)