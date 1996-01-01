A voltaic cell with an overall cell reaction Zn(s) + Co2+(aq) → Zn2+(aq) + Co(s) is built similar to the diagram shown below. The electrodes of the half-cells are made up of a strip of Zn placed in a Zn(NO 3 ) 2 solution and a strip of Co placed in a CoCl 2 solution. In what direction do the cation and anion flow through the solution?