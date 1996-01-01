20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain voltaic cell has a cell potential of +1.60 V works on an overall reaction of AuBr4–(aq) + Cr(s) → Au(s) + 4 Br–(aq) + Cr3+(aq). Provide the two half-cell reactions involved.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Oxidation half-reaction: Cr(s) + 3 e– → Cr3+(aq)
B
Oxidation half-reaction: Cr(s) → Cr3+(aq) + 3 e–
C
Oxidation half-reaction: AuBr4–(aq) → Au(s) + 4 Br–(aq) + 3 e–
D
Oxidation half-reaction: AuBr4–(aq) + 3 e– → Au(s) + 4 Br–(aq)
