The Ka value for formic acid is 1.8×10−4. It has a density of 1.22 g/mL.

HCOOH (aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ HCOO-(aq) + H 3 O+ (aq)

Calculate the concentration of formate ions in the solution made by 25.0 mL of formic acid diluted to a final volume of 300.0 mL in water. Express the answer with two significant figures.