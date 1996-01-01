17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
137PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Ka value for formic acid is 1.8×10−4. It has a density of 1.22 g/mL.
HCOOH (aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCOO-(aq) + H3O+ (aq)
Calculate the concentration of formate ions in the solution made by 25.0 mL of formic acid diluted to a final volume of 300.0 mL in water. Express the answer with two significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8x10-4 M
B
4.0x10-2 M
C
2.0x10-2 M
D
3.6x10-4 M