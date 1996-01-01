17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
138PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. What is the dissociation constant for glycolic acid with pKa of 3.83?
b. What is the dissociation constant for benzoic acid with pKa of 4.20?
c. Determine the stronger acid between glycolic acid and benzoic acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Ka = 6.31x10-5 (b) Ka = 1.48x10-4 (c) benzoic acid
B
(a) Ka = 6.76x10-11 (b) Ka = 1.58x10-10 (c) glycolic acid
C
(a) Ka = 1.48x10-4 (b) Ka = 6.31x10-5 (c) glycolic acid
D
(a) Ka = 1.58x10-10 (b) Ka = 6.76x10-11 (c) benzoic acid