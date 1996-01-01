11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following ball-and-stick model below shows caffeine, a stimulant found in coffee and tea. Shown below are the connections between atoms. Provide the chemical formula for caffeine and fill in the missing lone pairs.
Legend: Grey = C, White = H, Red = O, Blue = N
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C7H8N2O2
B
C8H12N3O3
C
C8H10N4O2
D
C9H14N4O3