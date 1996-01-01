15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition reaction for CD → C + D has the following concentration-time data:
What is the order of the reaction? What is the rate constant for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is zeroth-order. Its rate constant is 3.18×10—4 M•min−1.
B
The reaction is first-order. Its rate constant is 1.29×10—2 min−1.
C
The reaction is second-order. Its rate constant is 0.556 M—1•min−1.