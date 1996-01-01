15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction and its rate law:
2 SO3(g) → 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) Rate = k[SO3]2
At a certain temperature, the rate constant of the reaction is 0.122 M–1•s–1. Calculate the concentration of SO3 after 15.0 min if its initial concentration is 0.500 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.94×10–3 M
B
4.88×10–3 M
C
6.48×10–3 M
D
7.32×10–3 M