21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radioactive decay is a first-order reaction. Berkelium-250, a radioactive metallic element used in the synthesis of heavier elements, has a half-life of 3.217 hours. Determine the fraction of berkelium-250 that remains after four half-lives.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/4
B
1/8
C
1/16
D
1/32