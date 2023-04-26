21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calcium is an essential mineral required by the body. One isotope of calcium, 48Ca (abundance = 0.187%), is radioactive with a half-life of 6.4 × 1019 y. Calculate the rate constant for 48Ca and the number of disintegrations per day in 1.50 metric ton CaCl2.
Calcium is an essential mineral required by the body. One isotope of calcium, 48Ca (abundance = 0.187%), is radioactive with a half-life of 6.4 × 1019 y. Calculate the rate constant for 48Ca and the number of disintegrations per day in 1.50 metric ton CaCl2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.52 × 102 disintegrations/day
B
8.19 × 10–1 disintegrations/day
C
6.34 × 104 disintegrations/day
D
7.22 × 10–3 disintegrations/day