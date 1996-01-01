11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The skeletal structure below corresponds to a hydrocarbon where each of the ends and vertices corresponds to a carbon atom. Each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule and there are no lone pairs in the molecule. Determine the number of hydrogens in the structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6 hydrogen atoms
B
7 hydrogen atoms
C
8 hydrogen atoms
D
9 hydrogen atoms