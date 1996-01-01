9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The photodissociation of Freon-11 (CCl3F) is as follows: CCl3F + hν → Cl• + •CCl2F. What is the wavelength of photons required to initiate this reaction? [Hint: Use bond energies.]
The photodissociation of Freon-11 (CCl3F) is as follows: CCl3F + hν → Cl• + •CCl2F. What is the wavelength of photons required to initiate this reaction? [Hint: Use bond energies.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
655 nm
B
365 nm
C
626 nm
D
344 nm