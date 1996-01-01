9. Quantum Mechanics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The nitrogen-chlorine bond has an average bond dissociation energy of 200 kJ/mol. Calculate the highest wavelength of photons that can initiate the dissociation of the N–Cl bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
959 nm
B
599 nm
C
625 nm
D
567 nm