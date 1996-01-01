19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nonspontaneous reaction has ΔS = 100 J/K at 80 ºC. Determine if the reaction is exothermic or endothermic and calculate the minimum value possible for ΔH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is endothermic. ΔH > 35.32 kJ
B
The reaction is exothermic. ΔH < –35.32 kJ
C
The reaction is endothermic. ΔH > 48.19 kJ
D
The reaction is exothermic. ΔH < –48.19 kJ