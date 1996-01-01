19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
The volume of a 2 mol sample of an ideal gas was tripled at a constant temperature of 50 ºC. Determine the values of ΔH, ΔS, and ΔG for the expansion.
The volume of a 2 mol sample of an ideal gas was tripled at a constant temperature of 50 ºC. Determine the values of ΔH, ΔS, and ΔG for the expansion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = –6.28, ΔS = 5.11 J/K, ΔG = –8.11 kJ
B
ΔH = 0, ΔS = 18.27 J/K, ΔG = –5.90 kJ
C
ΔH = 1.47 kJ, ΔS = 35.12 J/K, ΔG = 6.32 kJ
D
ΔH = 5.23 kJ, ΔS = –10.44 J/K, ΔG = 4.29 kJ