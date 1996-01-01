18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the solubility of SrCrO4 is dependent on pH, what is the equilibrium constant for the following reaction based on the Kb expression of the CrO42– ion? (Ka HCrO4– = 3.0×10–8)
SrCrO4(s) + H2O(l) ⇌ Sr2+ (aq) + HCrO4– (aq) + OH–(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2×10–11
B
3.3×10–8
C
3.6×10–5
D
1.1×10–12