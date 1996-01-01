If the solubility of SrCrO 4 is dependent on pH, what is the equilibrium constant for the following reaction based on the K b expression of the CrO 4 2– ion? (K a HCrO 4 – = 3.0×10–8)

SrCrO 4 (s) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ Sr2+ (aq) + HCrO 4 – (aq) + OH–(aq)