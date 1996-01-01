13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the empirical formula for the given intermetallic compound Pt3Fe? How many of each type of atom is present in the unit cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The empirical formula is PtFe. There are 1 Pt atom and 1 Fe atom.
B
The empirical formula is PtFe3. There are 1 Pt atom and 3 Fe atoms.
C
The empirical formula is Pt3Fe. There are 3 Pt atoms and 1 Fe atom.
D
The empirical formula is Pt3Fe3. There are 3 Pt atoms and 3 Fe atoms.