13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are three different types of crystal structures
Given the following ionic radii
Br- = 196 pm
Ag+ = 115 pm
Li+ = 0.76 pm
Cs+ = 167 pm
Determine the structure type of LiBr, CsBr, and AgBr
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LiBr has a CsCl-type structure. CsBr has a ZnS-type structure. AgBr has a NaCl-type structure.
B
LiBr has a ZnS-type structure. CsBr has a CsCl-type structure. AgBr has a NaCl-type structure.
C
LiBr has a ZnS-type structure. CsBr has a NaCl-type structure. AgBr has a CsCl-type structure.
D
LiBr has a NaCl-type structure. CsBr has a CsCl-type structure. AgBr has a ZnS-type structure.