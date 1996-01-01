6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 9.35 g of solid sodium is mixed with 650 g of H2O at 25°C. For the solution, assume a density of 1.00 g/mL and a constant mass during the reaction. Determine the molarity of the NaOH solution. What is the volume of 0.525 M HCl in milliliters required to neutralize it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MNaOH = 0.732 M
VHCl = 378 mL
B
MNaOH = 0.237 M
VHCl = 175 mL
C
MNaOH = 0.626 M
VHCl = 775 mL
D
MNaOH = 0.328 M
VHCl = 375 mL