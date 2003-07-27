1. Intro to General Chemistry
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the United States, an individual is considered impaired to drive if their blood alcohol level (BAL) is above 80 mg per 100 mL of blood. If an average human body contains 5.0 L of blood, how much alcohol (in g units) in total is contained in the impaired individual's body?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.5 g alcohol
B
3.8 g alcohol
C
4.0 g alcohol
D
4.3 g alcohol